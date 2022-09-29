You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, of Eldridge.
Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in child pornography case

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Part of Sanibel Island Causeway washed away
A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated town of...
Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russian camps
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June