Annual Spooktacular 5K & Fall Fest to support those living with traumatic brain injuries is Oct. 8

Empower House
Annual Spooktacular 5K & Fall Fest to support those living with traumatic brain injuries is Oct. 8
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a Halloween-themed 5K and fall festival that is a fundraiser for an important resource that helps those living and recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

Empower House will be hosting Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival on Oct. 8 at Quinlan Court from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in downtown Davenport. Admission to the fest is free. Live music, food, drinks, snacks, chair massages, children’s activities and a craft and vendor fair are planned.

The 5K race fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. Registration fees are $30 per person. Click here for more race information or Register Here.

Claire Motto Steil and Missey Heinrichs inform viewers about Empower House, the non-profit’s upcoming annual fundraiser, and the unfortunate frequency that individuals sustain brain injury. Empower House is the first and only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa.

For more information about Empower House, visit the website at https://empowerhouseqca.org/ or email hello@empowerhouseqca.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

Latest News

The Producers at The Spotlight Theatre through Oct. 9
The Spotlight to feature Broadway’s most-awarded show ‘The Producers’
Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8
Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8
Image from the rehearsal for Davenport Jr. Theatre production of ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
Davenport Jr. Theatre presents ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours with GAHC throughout October 2022
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season