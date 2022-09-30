Annual Spooktacular 5K & Fall Fest to support those living with traumatic brain injuries is Oct. 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a Halloween-themed 5K and fall festival that is a fundraiser for an important resource that helps those living and recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

Empower House will be hosting Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival on Oct. 8 at Quinlan Court from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in downtown Davenport. Admission to the fest is free. Live music, food, drinks, snacks, chair massages, children’s activities and a craft and vendor fair are planned.

The 5K race fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. Registration fees are $30 per person. Click here for more race information or Register Here.

Claire Motto Steil and Missey Heinrichs inform viewers about Empower House, the non-profit’s upcoming annual fundraiser, and the unfortunate frequency that individuals sustain brain injury. Empower House is the first and only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa.

For more information about Empower House, visit the website at https://empowerhouseqca.org/ or email hello@empowerhouseqca.org.

