Bettendorf Rotary blanket drive for homeless gets underway

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is holding its second annual Blanket Drive from Oct. 3 through Dec. 2. The goal is to collect 4,000 blankets to be distributed to area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families to help keep warm this winter. Last year, they collected about 2,000 blankets.

Drop off new, or clean, gently-used blankets at the following locations:

Bettendorf Public Library - 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

Bettendorf Police Department – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Mediacom Village Shopping Center – 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport

Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping Bettendorf – 2501 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

All Scott County YMCAs –

Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4th Steet, Davenport

North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53rd Street, Davenport

West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust Street, Davenport

Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf

Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport

Monetary donations can be made by going to RotaryBlanketDrive.org

