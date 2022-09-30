Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said.

Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road.

The child was treated on the scene and transported to Genesis East for further treatment. The child’s condition was not known Thursday night.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol also responded.

No other information was released.

