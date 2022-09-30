Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season

GAHC to host tours on Friday and Saturdays throughout October
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are perfect for spooky season
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The German American Heritage Center invites residents and tourists to explore the darker side of Davenport.

Starting on Sept. 30 and running through the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and some Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. All tours cost of $10 per person and last about two hours.

Kelly Lao, German American Heritage Center, describes what to expect if you reserve a spot on a tour with are full of fascinating Davenport history (once considered “The Wickedest City in America” because it was a hub for gangsters, and brothels), and fun “darker” stories of ghosts and hauntings that fit within the spirit of Halloween season.

Uninvited Guests: Haunted Mansions of the QC at GAHC on Oct. 15 from 2-3 p.m. is also mentioned. Learn more or register here: https://gahc.org/events/uninvited-guests-haunted-mansions-of-the-qc/

Dates for the Darker Side of Davenport walking tours:

  • Friday, Sept. 30
  • Saturday, Oct. 1
  • Friday, Oct. 7
  • Saturday, Oct. 8
  • Friday, Oct. 14
  • Saturday, Oct. 15
  • Friday, Oct. 21
  • Friday, Oct. 28

Visit GAHC’s Eventbrite reservation area HERE for the link to reserve your spot and select the date/time that works best or click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/darker-side-of-davenport-walking-tours-tickets-396126213167

