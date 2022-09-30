Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first craft beer festival has been slated for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Kim Wessel, event organizer and owner of Cala Home and Design, and Tracy Cameron, part owner and manager of Brew, discuss that Village Hops will be held outdoors and feature around 25 breweries and several food trucks along 11th Streets, Christie Street, and part of Jersey Ridge Road in the heart of The Village of East Davenport.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Participants will receive a tasting glass and a wristband for the event. Proceeds benefit the Village of East Davenport Business Association. Tickets can be reserved in advance thru Eventbrite here.

