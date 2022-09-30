Davenport Jr. Theatre presents ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23

All shows during the company’s 71st season are free to attend
Davenport Jr. Theatre presents ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s Davenport Junior Theatre’s 71st season. And the team is excited to invite viewers to Judy Moody & Stink and the Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt running from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23.

Show times for the production based on the books written by Megan McDonald are 1, 3 or 4 p.m. depending on the day. Attendance is free but donations are appreciated.

Ashley Mills Becher and Luna Krauss with Davenport Jr. Theatre, talk about the production and the latest news regarding the youth arts programming.

For more information about this show and the current season, visit here or call 563-888-2227.

Davenport Junior Theatre is located in the Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

