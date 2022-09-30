Davenport union bus drivers voting to approve or reject new contract offer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bus drivers with the Teamsters Local 371 union in Rock Island said they were in negotiations with Durham School Services and a federal negotiator from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A representative with Durham told TV6 that a proposed contract was rejected by the union on September 24, and there could be a strike if the next offer is rejected.

This could affect nearly 6,000 kids who rely on Durham School Services buses for a ride to and from school next week.

Parents in the Davenport Community School District and Davenport Catholic Schools were sent an e-mail earlier in the week about the possible strike, and to have an alternate transportation plan for as early as October 3.

Union members with Teamsters Local 371 told TV6 that voting will continue through 7 p.m. September 30, and the votes will be counted after that.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 on air and online for updates.

