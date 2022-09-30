Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus.

In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.

The plan included establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, expanding the East Campus Emergency Department to serve patients with the most complex health care needs, and closing the West Campus Emergency Department.

All projects will be completed in December, in coordination with the West Campus Emergency Department closure, and carefully planned to prevent any disruption in the delivery of high-quality emergency care, the health system said.

Staff working at the West Campus Emergency Department will be transferred to work at the East Campus and Bettendorf emergency departments.

“The consolidation will remedy a duplication of emergency services at Genesis Medical Center-Davenport’s East and West campuses, located approximately two miles apart, while ensuring our patients have immediate access to a higher level of emergency care at East,” Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System, said.

Recently, the East Campus Emergency Department, located at 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, was named Iowa’s Level III Trauma Facility of the Year, according to the health system. The East Campus expansion includes additional beds, some of which are specially designed for behavioral health and substance abuse patients in crisis.

Centralizing resources and staff expertise at the East Campus Emergency Department will better serve the Davenport area, giving residents access to advanced technology and specialty care for their most complex health care needs, Cropper said.

“It is important all those across our communities realize that most of the acute care and subspecialty services in Davenport -- including trauma care, surgery, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and intensive care -- are now located on the East Campus,” Cropper said. “These services are important to providing a high level of emergency care. It is critical that we centralize these services to continue providing a high level of emergency care.”

After a thorough review, it was determined that an expanded East Campus Emergency Department can handle the emergency needs for Davenport., the health system said.

The two existing Genesis Convenient Care locations in west Davenport - 1520 W. 53rd St. and 3200 W. Kimberly Road - can support the urgent care needs of this area, according to the health system.

“Genesis Health System remains deeply committed to the west Davenport community,” the health system said in the release. “The system will continue to offer key health care services, including inpatient behavioral health and inpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation, the Genesis Cancer Center (infusion and radiation therapy), and outpatient services at the West Campus (1401 W. Central Park Ave.). In addition to a convenient care, Davenport HealthPlex (3200 W. Kimberly Road) offers physical therapy, lab and x-ray services, and 20 providers in family medicine, pediatrics or internal medicine.”

Additional Genesis operations in west Davenport include occupational health and lab, 1520 W. 53rd St., physical therapy at Valley Fair, 2720 W. Locust St., and Genesis Family Medical Center, 1345 W. Central Park Ave., which is home to multiple providers and the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program serving west Davenport families since 1975.

Genesis Health Group’s Davenport Family Practice clinic, located in downtown west Davenport, will soon be the site of the area’s first “FoodPlex.” Physicians will be able to prescribe healthy food to help patients with diabetes who need nutritional support.

