Jury acquits former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing child

A Scott County Jury Thursday acquitted a former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a...
A Scott County Jury Thursday acquitted a former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County Jury Thursday acquitted a former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019.

The trial for Julian Lira, 34, charged with second-degree sexual abuse began Monday, Scott County records show. 

Lira was arrested in January 2021. He previously worked as a teacher at Adams Elementary School and was placed on administrative leave once the district was notified of the investigation.

A trial held in April ended in a mistrial, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

Latest News

Moline football bringing great expectations into 2022 season
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events
Henry Dinkins, 50.
Attorneys for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell want trial delayed
Mild weekend
A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade