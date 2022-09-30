Jury acquits former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing child
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County Jury Thursday acquitted a former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019.
The trial for Julian Lira, 34, charged with second-degree sexual abuse began Monday, Scott County records show.
Lira was arrested in January 2021. He previously worked as a teacher at Adams Elementary School and was placed on administrative leave once the district was notified of the investigation.
A trial held in April ended in a mistrial, according to court records.
