New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.

In addition, new procedures for middle and upper elementary school students attending home high school football games will be in effect Friday. To be admitted into Browning Field, all middle school and elementary students must be accompanied by a parent or a responsible adult. Elementary students must be seated with an adult. Middle school students have the option to sit in the middle school student section.

