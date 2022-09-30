The Spotlight to feature Broadway’s most-awarded show ‘The Producers’

The adults-only show will run Sept. 30 through Oct. 9
The Spotlight to feature Broadway’s most-awarded show ‘The Producers’
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to The Spotlight Theatre and venue is warning patrons that the show is not family-friendly!

The Producers was written by Mel Brooks and is a major boundary-pushing comedy/musical. If anyone is interested in bringing children, parents and guardians should research the show’s language and innuendo content.

Kirsten Sindelar and Christopher Tracy talk about the excitement surrounding the production and that it is the most Tony award-winning Broadway show in history. The Producers will be on stage from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.

A link to purchase tickets is here.

The show is about Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom. One is a former king among Broadway producers and the other, an accountant with dreams of becoming a theatre producer. When the partners discover that they could get richer by producing a flop (instead of a hit), they attempt to find the worst show, director, and actors. However, when the this new production, “Springtime for Hitler,” turns out to be a smashing success, the plan is thrown off and their lives are thrown into chaos.

For more information, visit The Spotlight Theatre website at https://www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com/ or call 309-912-7647.

The theater location is 1800 7th Avenue, Moline.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

Latest News

Annual Spooktacular 5K & Fall Fest to support those living with traumatic brain injuries is...
Annual Spooktacular 5K & Fall Fest to support those living with traumatic brain injuries is Oct. 8
Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8
Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8
Image from the rehearsal for Davenport Jr. Theatre production of ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
Davenport Jr. Theatre presents ‘Judy Moody’ play Oct. 15-23
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours with GAHC throughout October 2022
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season