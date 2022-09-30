The Spotlight to feature Broadway’s most-awarded show ‘The Producers’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to The Spotlight Theatre and venue is warning patrons that the show is not family-friendly!

The Producers was written by Mel Brooks and is a major boundary-pushing comedy/musical. If anyone is interested in bringing children, parents and guardians should research the show’s language and innuendo content.

Kirsten Sindelar and Christopher Tracy talk about the excitement surrounding the production and that it is the most Tony award-winning Broadway show in history. The Producers will be on stage from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.

A link to purchase tickets is here.

The show is about Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom. One is a former king among Broadway producers and the other, an accountant with dreams of becoming a theatre producer. When the partners discover that they could get richer by producing a flop (instead of a hit), they attempt to find the worst show, director, and actors. However, when the this new production, “Springtime for Hitler,” turns out to be a smashing success, the plan is thrown off and their lives are thrown into chaos.

For more information, visit The Spotlight Theatre website at https://www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com/ or call 309-912-7647.

The theater location is 1800 7th Avenue, Moline.

