Sunny and slightly warmer today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Clear skies have allowed temps to cool into the upper 30s and low 40s again this morning. Once the sun comes up we will warm quickly into the 50s and eventually hit the low 70s this afternoon. We will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday and temps will average around normal until a strong cool front next Wednesday night. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s by next Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 71º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 73º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.