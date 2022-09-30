Sunny and slightly warmer today

Not much in the way of active weather until later next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Clear skies have allowed temps to cool into the upper 30s and low 40s again this morning. Once the sun comes up we will warm quickly into the 50s and eventually hit the low 70s this afternoon. We will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday and temps will average around normal until a strong cool front next Wednesday night. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s by next Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 71º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 73º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
generic fatal fire
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Staying sunny with warmer temps on the way
Sunny again today
Sunny again today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny and a bit cooler than average into the weekend
Sunny and cool today
Sunny and cool today