Fantastic fall weather to start October

Strong cold front arrives late next week
As the sun rises over the QCA, we're on track for some pleasant conditions through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More fantastic fall weather is on the way for Sunday and the first half of next week.  Look for overnight lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Get out and enjoy it because we have our first strong fall front later in the week.  Highs will only be in the mid to low 50s by next Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 46º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 73º. Winds: E 0-5

MONDAY: Sunny.  High: 72º.

