‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued

Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian. (Source: CNN, Hope Labriola/Lisbeth Whelan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes.

One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside her mobile home before she was rescued.

Her friend Lisbeth Whelan recorded an emotional phone call between the two, as Labriola was at the end of her rope before being rescued.

“There’s nowhere anyone can go. Waves are going down my street,” Labriola is heard saying during the phone call. “I am so cold!”

The 45-year-old woman was reportedly treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

Labriola said she does not plan to move back to Fort Myers Beach because “the place is wiped out.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs