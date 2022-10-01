Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man is in custody after officials say he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl late Friday night.

According to the Kewanee police department, officers were flagged down by the girl while they were on patrol. While the girl was walking in the 600 block of South Main Street, she told the officers a man in a vehicle offered to give her a ride to a gas station. The man did not take her to the gas station, but instead, he took her to his residence in Kewanee, according to police.

Police say the girl advised officers that the man refused to let her leave his residence and committed other criminal acts. The girl was eventually able to escape the residence around 3:15 a.m. after threatening to scream to alert other people in the residence if he did not let her go.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old David Rounds of Kewanee. After completing the investigation, the officers were able to substantiate the claims made by the girl. Rounds was arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. He was eventually transported to the custody of the Henry County Jail.

Rounds was formally charged by the Henry County State’s Attorney Office with the offenses of Kidnapping (Class 2 Felony), Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony), attempted Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony), two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony), and Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class A Misdemeanor).

The Class 1 Felony carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His bond was set at $1,000,000 (10%) by Judge Terry Patton. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 11th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.

