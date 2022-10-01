People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates

People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates
People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus.

The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.

With the general election on November 8th, organizers emphasized the importance of forums as they inform the public about the candidates.

“We’re putting people in positions to represent us and to make decisions for us,” said Frank Holley, chair of NAACP voting registration. “So you put someone to make a decision for you, you want that person to represent your interests”.

A forum for the county recorder and auditor will be held next Saturday also at the Rogalski center.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
Genesis Logo
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Rollover crash
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school

Latest News

GRAPHIC - Midterm Election
Regional experts weigh in on the history of political ads and their effectiveness on voters
Regional experts explain rules for broadcasters and political ads
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
Elections 2022 app tile
KWQC partners with 3 Iowa stations to host debate between Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis