People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus.

The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.

With the general election on November 8th, organizers emphasized the importance of forums as they inform the public about the candidates.

“We’re putting people in positions to represent us and to make decisions for us,” said Frank Holley, chair of NAACP voting registration. “So you put someone to make a decision for you, you want that person to represent your interests”.

A forum for the county recorder and auditor will be held next Saturday also at the Rogalski center.

