Pleasant Weather This Weekend And Beyond

Rain Chances Possible By Wednesday
As the sun rises over the QCA, we're on track for some pleasant conditions through the weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A broad area of high pressure stretching from the plains to the Great Lakes remains locked in place over the next few days.  That should keep things sunny and bright, not only through the weekend, but into early this week. Temperatures should remain near normal with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s today, tomorrow and Monday. Clouds arrive by late Tuesday, ahead of our next weather maker. This front could bring a few showers by Wednesday and will certainly bring cooler air by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Clear and cool. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday...
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
Genesis Logo
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate...
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant Weather For The Weekend
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Staying sunny with warmer temps on the way
Sunny again today
Sunny again today