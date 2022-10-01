Pleasant Weather This Weekend And Beyond

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A broad area of high pressure stretching from the plains to the Great Lakes remains locked in place over the next few days. That should keep things sunny and bright, not only through the weekend, but into early this week. Temperatures should remain near normal with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s today, tomorrow and Monday. Clouds arrive by late Tuesday, ahead of our next weather maker. This front could bring a few showers by Wednesday and will certainly bring cooler air by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

