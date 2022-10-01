Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon.
According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
As of 3 p.m., one lane is open for westbound traffic.
Davenport Police, Davenport Fire Department, and EMS assisted at the scene.
