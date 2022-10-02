51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time, the 51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge.

Over 100 people walked in the event, raising an expected $30,000 for local and international meal sites.

A quarter of the proceeds as well as about 200 jars of peanut butter and jelly will be donated to local groups such as Meals on Wheels and food pantries.

“There is a lot of need in this world,” said Rick Martin, event coordinator for the walk, “and if we can work with handling the hunger aspect of it, that touches a lot of people because everybody eats.”

Some of the money raised will also reach families in Puerto Rico, Ukraine, and Florida. For more information about the group, and how to give, click here.

