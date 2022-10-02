Another Spectacular Day In Store

A strong cold front arrives late this week
Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another gorgeous fall day in store for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas as high pressure reigns supreme across the upper Midwest. Look for decreasing clouds, followed by mostly sunny conditions this afternoon, with highs in the upper 60′s to middle 70′s. Sunshine returns Monday with a bit more warmth, then clouds will be on the increase as a front approaches the area Tuesday. There could be slight rain chances as the front continues across the region Wednesday, otherwise the most notable effect will be a dramatic cool down through the end of the week, with highs in the 50′s by Friday. Sweater weather will definitely be on the way!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 73°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Genesis Logo
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
Davenport School Buses
Davenport union bus drivers avert strike, vote to approve new contract offer
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another Spectacular Day In Store
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Fantastic fall weather to start October
70s continue for the next few days
70s continue for the next few days
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant Weather This Weekend And Beyond