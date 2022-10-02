Another Spectacular Day In Store

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another gorgeous fall day in store for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas as high pressure reigns supreme across the upper Midwest. Look for decreasing clouds, followed by mostly sunny conditions this afternoon, with highs in the upper 60′s to middle 70′s. Sunshine returns Monday with a bit more warmth, then clouds will be on the increase as a front approaches the area Tuesday. There could be slight rain chances as the front continues across the region Wednesday, otherwise the most notable effect will be a dramatic cool down through the end of the week, with highs in the 50′s by Friday. Sweater weather will definitely be on the way!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 73°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

