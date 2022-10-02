Another Spectacular Day In Store

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another gorgeous fall day in store for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas as high pressure reigns supreme across the upper Midwest. Look for a few clouds passing through this morning, followed by mostly sunny conditions this afternoon, with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Sunshine returns Monday, then increasing cloudiness as a front moves in Tuesday. There could be slight rain chances as the front continues across the region Wednesday, followed by a dramatic cool down through the end of the week, with highs in the 50′s by Friday.

TODAY: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 73°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.