Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.

