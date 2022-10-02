Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.

He was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment of his injuries. Authorities are still investigating what happened.

