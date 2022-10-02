Quad Cities Chamber program Leadership QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Chamber launched a 9-month program called Leadership QC which wrapped up at the end of September. 23 people who currently serve as business, government, and non-profit leaders participated.

This episode of INSI6HT hosts a discussion with many of those that attended to learn what was gained by the program. We learn that the curriculum benefits a community by illustrating the importance of building networks across organizations and corporations to create innovative approaches to finding solutions and methods of support including resources or guidance.

The participants all agreed that anyone--even those not in a position of authority--can take the initiative to be a leader in ways that impact our community and area businesses.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times
  • Dr, LaDrina Wilson, CEO Quad Cities Chamber
  • Thurgood Brooks, Martin Luther King Center
  • Collin Nelson, Nelson Brothers Agency
  • Lisa Olson, I-H Mississippi Valley Credit Union
  • Kate Jennings, Q-2030
  • Anamaria Rocha, Mercado On FIfth

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

