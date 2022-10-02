Two dead after crash in Lee County
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Lee County, Illinois on Saturday.
According to officials, deputies were called to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown Roads just after 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
One car was driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman. The other was driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert. Police say both died of their injuries. 23-year-old Victoria Moorman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The crash is still under investigation.
