Two dead after crash in Lee County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Lee County, Illinois on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies were called to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown Roads just after 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

One car was driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman. The other was driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert. Police say both died of their injuries. 23-year-old Victoria Moorman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

