Big changes arrive later this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our stretch of sunny skies and 70s continue today and tomorrow. Get out and enjoy it because we have our first strong front of fall arriving later this week. Ahead of this front we will warm into the 70s and 80s on Wednesday. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday night, but overall chances are very slim. The front will arrive on Thursday and gusty NW winds will develop. This will send temps downward from the 60s Thursday to only the 40s and 50s on Friday. A frost and freeze situation will set up on Saturday morning under clear skies. Highs will get back to near 60º by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 74º. Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 75º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.