‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes.

Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how the local animal refuge is taking part in the event featuring $50 adoption fees for this week only.

Joining Celina is “Trixie” a 4-month-old black and white kitten. She’s an energetic girl who loves to play and snuggle. She is bonded to her sister, Roxie, so all involved would prefer them to be adopted together. Trixie and Roxie have a great history with young children and get along with small dogs.

Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park, Davenport. Visit the website at https://hssc.us/ or call 563-388-6655.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s philosophy is that adoption saves two lives – the adopted pet and the one who takes their place in the shelter. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. Bissell does this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.

