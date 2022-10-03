Geneseo School officials break ground on new career and technical education center

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday morning, Geneseo school officials broke ground on a new career and technical education center. The new vocational center will be across the street from Geneseo High School.

The facility will feature space for automotive work, welding, and woodworking. The project costs 3.8 million dollars. The building will accommodate 45 students and three teachers - a 33 percent increase from the high school’s current space.

Geneseo Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said one in four students at the high school chooses to go straight into the workforce after graduating from high school.

“We have an aging community who is begging for that force for that next generation of workers to pick up the baton and pass it off to them,” said Brumbaugh, “A few years ago, our Board of Education set a goal to expand and enhance vocational options and opportunities for our students. This building will go a long way in making that goal a reality, well beyond what we originally imagined.”

Project manager Pete Perez from Boyd Jones construction estimated it would take nine months to complete the facility.

