Hero Street Rededication to be held Oct. 12

Festivities are slated from 4-6 p.m. at Hero Street Park in Silvis
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most famous streets in all of the country is in Silvis. And its designation is a sad one.

2nd Street Silvis became known as Hero Street after eight young men from the town all died in service to their country during the Korean War.

All these years later, Hero Street is being rededicated on Oct. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Hero Street Park, 202 1st Avenue, Silvis.

Felicia Knary, a John Deere employee, informs viewers that the occasion will feature live music, food trucks, and entertainment. Hero Street Rededication will also include placement of new stars at the homes of the Hero Street 8.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/779014443357813?ref=newsfeed or contact the City of Silvis at 309-792-9181.

