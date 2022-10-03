How to get prepared for Medicare open enrollment

How to get prepared for Medicare open enrollment with Midwest Insurance group
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--Medicare insurance plans are confusing. Finding the Medicare insurance plan that meets your needs is a lot easier at Midwest Insurance Group.

Representative from MIG, Joel Freeman, points out that their offices are local--with independent agents that work for YOU, not the insurance companies with NO additional cost.

With Medicare Enrollment approaching fast (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), now is the time to talk to an MIG broker instead of calling impersonal, 800 numbers.

A direct link to the Medicare page at the MIG website is here: https://www.migbrokers.com/medicare/.

For more information, visit a Midwest Insurance Group location, make an appointment, or register online.

Midwest Insurance Group is conveniently located at North Park and South Park Malls, with the the home office at 5030 38th Avenue in Moline. The phone number is 309-764-6444.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy! They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance and investments.

