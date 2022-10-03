Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?

The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

Heather Ballou with QCBC, talks about what will be taught and provided with each registration--including a 1-gallon terrarium container along with the necessary layers of terrarium base. The facility’s in-house terrarium connoisseurs, Heather and Sue, will be the instructors.

Participants are asked to bring their own decorations such as special rocks, little figurines, shells, anf trinkets. These items must be able to withstand damp conditions.

No terrarium building experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Limited spots available. Cost is $30 per person or $27 for members. Sign up: https://bit.ly/3d364Y8

The Terrarium Building Class Facebook event page link is here. For more information, call 309-794-0991.

