Police: Dixon man arrested on arson charges

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon man was arrested Monday on arson charges after police say he started a fire in a residence in September.

John K. Sandusky, 42, is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, and arson, a Class 2 felony.

The Dixon fire and police departments responded on Sept. 29, to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for a house fire, according to a media release.

Officers met with a man outside the residence, according to police. The fire department extinguished the fire and found no one else was home at the time.

According to police, after investigation, officers found that Sandusky was responsible for starting the fire. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Sandusky is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00 that leads to an arrest.

