Police: Dixon man arrested on arson charges

John K. Sandusk, 42, is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, and arson, a Class 2...
John K. Sandusk, 42, is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, and arson, a Class 2 felony.(KWQC/Dixon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon man was arrested Monday on arson charges after police say he started a fire in a residence in September.

John K. Sandusky, 42, is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, and arson, a Class 2 felony.

The Dixon fire and police departments responded on Sept. 29, to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for a house fire, according to a media release.

Officers met with a man outside the residence, according to police. The fire department extinguished the fire and found no one else was home at the time.

According to police, after investigation, officers found that Sandusky was responsible for starting the fire. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Sandusky is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00 that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
Rollover crash
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
(File)
2 dead after crash in Lee County
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

Latest News

51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge
51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge
Your First Alert Forecast
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
Country Music Star Reba has announced 14 additional spring tour dates.
Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour