Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.

According to police, two vehicles were found with one on its side.

One driver, Tonya E. Franks, 53, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Two people in the second vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. Officers are withholding their names pending family notification.

According to police, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle entered into the oncoming lane.

According to police, after investigation, Franks was arrested and later transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

Franks is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and other traffic offenses, police said. Her bond is set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing according to police.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

