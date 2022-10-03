Real Conversations: Keeping up in the Classroom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this latest installment of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re taking a closer look at how our students are faring in the classroom; particularly post-pandemic.

According to statistics compiled by United Way, only 30% of 3rd graders in the Quad Cities are reading at a proficient level. That compares to 61% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this edition of the program, we’re tagging along with first responders who are helping more books get into the hands of children who could use them.

We also sit down with Dan McNeil, Executive Director of Spring Forward Learning Center, about the extra help that program offers to students outside of the classroom.

Finally, we sit down with Dr. Pandora Lawrence, a retired elementary school principal, who discusses what we should look for in terms of students who may be struggling, and how we can help.

