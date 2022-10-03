Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour

Country Music Star Reba has announced 14 additional spring tour dates.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Reba McEntire added 14 spring shows to her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour including a stop at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in March.

The tour will be at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on March 18, according to a media release from Vibrant Arena at the Mark. The spring run will feature special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs and kicks off March 9 in Jacksonville and will conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the venue.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Accordoign to the release, presented by Live Nation, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7.

Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list, according to the release. To get the code sign up by 11:59 p.m. Monday in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

According to officials with Vibrant Arena, Citi is the official presale credit card for the Reba tour and card members will have access to purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through Citi Entertainment.

The fall leg of the tour kicks off on Oct. 13 in Louisiana.

For tickets and additional information, visit Reba.com.

The full list of spring added stops:

  • March 9      Jacksonville, FL     VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 10     Columbia, SC       Colonial Life Arena
  • March 11     Charlottesville, VA    John Paul Jones Arena
  • March 17     Milwaukee, WI       Fiserv Forum
  • March 18     Moline, IL          Vibrant Arena at the Mark
  • March 23     Reno, NV           Reno Events Center
  • March 24     Nampa, ID          Ford Idaho Center**
  • March 25    Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Arena
  • March 30    Phoenix, AZ        Footprint Center
  • March 31    Palm Desert, CA     Acrisure Arena
  • April 1       Los Angeles, CA     Hollywood Bowl
  • April 13      Manchester, NH     SNHU Arena
  • April 14      Hershey, PA         GIANT Center
  • April 15      New York, NY       Madison Square Garden

** On sale Friday, October 14 at 10am local time

