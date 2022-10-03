Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days

Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy.

Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year on the job.

This interview chronicles the first 90 days of the 2022-23 school year.

The show looks forward to continuing to explore her struggles, triumphs, and general experiences as a new teacher in the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

