Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders.

The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

Stephanie Burrough, community relations specialist, UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center, discusses that the conference will offer presentations to promote awareness, along with diagnosis and treatment for eating disorders.

Presentations will be geared toward healthcare professionals, those experiencing eating disorders and their caregivers and advocates.

The conference offers two tracks – one for providers and one for the public. Registration is $75 for providers looking to receive credit. However, it is free to the general public. Donations will be accepted.

Register online at www.qcedconference.com or contact Stephanie Burrough at 563-742-2455. If you prefer to email, the address is info@amysgift.com.

The conference features keynote speaker Denise Hamburger, founder and director of BE REAL, a non-profit with a mission where we live in a world where each and every student can grow up with a healthy relationship to food and their body.

Additional sessions will feature 16 eating disorder specialists from around the country.

The provider sessions will be offered for those requesting educational credits and includes topics around best practices in specialized treatment groups from assessment on through eating disorder recovery.

Sessions for the general public will focus on community advocacy, starting support groups, and self-healing during recovery.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be covered by conference sponsors for all attendees.

Ticket proceeds will go toward future training opportunities and efforts to improve care for those with eating disorders in our region.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.