Warm Sunshine and Pleasant Temperatures Today

Get ready for some big changes temperature-wise by midweek
Enjoy the warm sunshine this afternoon, as we'll soon see some big temperature changes ahead.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny skies and warm highs will be the rule over the next few days as temperatures reach the lower to middle 70′s. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. This could also mean a slight chance for rain for the midweek. Once that front exits to the east we’ll feel the impact of much cooler air settling in through the end of the work week. We’re talking highs only reach the 50′s to near 60 degrees, with lows in the 30′s. Frost could be a concern early Saturday morning.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. High: 45°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

