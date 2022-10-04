2nd annual ‘Gather for The Cure’ at Scott County Park is Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Gather for the Cure event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park.

Diane Koster joins PSL to highlight event details.

Registration is not required but it is asked that to attend, participants make a donation of any amount.

All walkers MUST pre-register in order to receive a T-shirt. All registrants (walkers & non-walkers) will be entered into a drawing to receive great prizes! The drawing will be at 11:45 a.m. October 8. In addition, 100 percent of the registration fee will go towards providing breast imaging in our community.

For more information, call 563-421-6865 or visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/fKG6XQ?vid=ukn3v.

To donate, text GATHER to 91999.

