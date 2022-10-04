70s continue today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will continue with another day in the 70s and sunshine, although there may be a few more clouds late this afternoon. Come Wednesday a few showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most areas won’t pick up anything noticeable. Highs will once again reach the 70s ahead of a strong cold front on Thursday. Thursday temps are tough to forecast, if the front comes early in the day, we will be in the 60s if it comes later in the day, we will be in the 70s. Behind the front temps will quickly drop and by Friday we will only be in the 50s. Frost and freeze potential return on Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Sunny skies will return for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 75º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 49º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few late day showers. High: 74º.

