8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch

An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. (Source: KOCO)
By Mecca Rayne
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school.

Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when his classmate started choking on a chicken nugget.

A Lakeview Elementary school employee said the boys around the choking student stood up and yelled for help, but Garrett was already helping before an adult was able to get to them.

Garrett had some training on the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from the third grader’s throat.

“That was extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food,” the boy’s mother said. “There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him.”

The school held an assembly to recognize Garrett for applying life-saving knowledge they didn’t know he had.

“My dad taught me whenever I was choking, and so he taught me how to do it in case anybody else was doing it,” Garrett explained.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
Country Music Star Reba has announced 14 additional spring tour dates.
Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Big changes arrive later this week
(File)
2 dead after crash in Lee County

Latest News

Rachael Rollins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, describes what led to the...
No evidence of explosion seen, prosecutor says
Authorities said the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University has been...
University employee charged in campus bomb hoax
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Report: Elon Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies