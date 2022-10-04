Dietitian Picks of the Month: Daiya and Enjoy Life Foods

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The October 2022 Hy-Vee dietitian picks of the month highlight the importance of allergen awareness. The featured product lines offer allergen-free products--especially for those that need to avoid dairy or gluten or choose vegan eating plans.

In the first segment, dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, discusses the health benefits of Daiya Shreds and shows a variety of ways to include this delicious plant-based “cheese” into your daily routine such as an ingredient for tacos, pizza or your favorite mac and cheese recipe.

Daiya plant-based cheese flavor options include: Mexican 4 Cheeze, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Italian 4 Cheeze, Parmesan, Spicy Monterey Jack, and Cheddar Mozza Blend. Nina demos using the product in a an entree dish: White Bean and Corn Quesadilla (link to recipe at Daiya website).

In the second feature, Struss highlights Enjoy Life Foods which is a food brand that is safe for those with food allergies. She uses several of their products in a no-bake treat: Monster Mash Krispie Treats (recipe link at Enjoy Life website here).

Enjoy Life products are free from the top 8 main allergens which include wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, soy, egg, fish and shellfish and the products are made in a bakery that is dedicated gluten-free and nut-free, and none of the 14 allergens listed on the packaging are present in that space.

Additional Reasons to Choose Enjoy Life Products

1. Enjoy Life products are gluten-, dairy-, nut- and soy-free. In fact, everything the company makes is free from 14 allergens. 2. A wide variety of products from cookies to baking chips, breakfast ovals, protein bites, lentil chips and more! 3. Made in a dedicated gluten-free and nut-free facility. 4. School safe to use for packing in lunches or sending as a special treat for a holiday or event.

