Factory of Fear celebrates 29 years

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Factory of Fear has been delivering scares to customers since 1993 and has always strived to make the show each year different than in years past.

Haunt director, Brett Deleo says he changes the show up every year to keep it fresh for all the returning customers.

“I don’t like the idea of customers not getting to see something new every year,” Deleo said. “So we continue to improve our show, improve our sets and themes, characters, to continue to grow the haunt.”

Factory of Fear has a wide range of actors, ranging in age of 14 to well into their 60s, all who invest time and effort into providing the best performance they can day in and day out.

“A lot of haunted houses are very just boo jump out and get you like the Chicago style the haunted house, but everybody in our building has a full character set out in their mind,” Shango, an actor at the Factory of Fear said.

“All the girls up there [on the medical floor] just are absolutely off their rockers bonkers,” Rosy VanHyfte said. “And we have an amazing night every single night. It is definitely an entire sensory experience we have everything from looks to smells to sounds and genuinely I think walking through is it’s like walking through a movie set. And it’s very I get scared even now walking through.”

Factory of Fear is open year-round and has haunts featuring Christmas, Valentines Day, and Easter.

“The Christmas show is our normal sets, but as they would be decorated for Christmas,” Deleo said. “So you’ll have an overabundance of Christmas lights, you’ve got Christmas characters that aren’t featured through the rest of the year.”

So if you’re looking for a way to spend your Friday, Saturday, or Sunday during spooky season, the Factory of Fear should pack the punch you’re looking for.

“We always say that haunted houses are like roller coasters at a theme park, you’re not just going to ride one. You’re going to try to ride every one of them,” Deleo said.

