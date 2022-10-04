Initial estimate: Springfield MLK statue repairs could cost $10,000

Flowers were placed on the pedestal where a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. once stood.
Flowers were placed on the pedestal where a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. once stood.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Restoration of the damaged Martin Luther King Jr. statue near the Illinois Capitol could cost nearly $10,000.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police received this initial estimate from a sculpting studio in New Carlisle, Indiana. Sculpture Sources President Barry Tinsley sent a proposal for repairs to the toppled statue on Sept. 19.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel Wright filed the memo as additional discovery in the court case against Fernando Garcia on Monday.

Tinsley wrote that he would need to establish a new anchoring system for the statue depending on the solution best suited to the conditions. He also plans to repair weld the shoe soles and leg cracks using silicone bronze. Tinsley said he would apply patina chemicals for a touch-up of the weld joints and address scratches on the arms and shoulder. Sculpture Sources would also wash down, clean, and wax the statue before returning it to Springfield for installation.

The memo to Jesse White’s Department of Physical Services said Tinsley may have to drill new holes in the granite base and have stainless steel pins set into the new or old holes. He noted that the state would be responsible for providing the lifting equipment for putting the statue back on the pedestal.

Secretary of State Police Director Elmer Garza said the first estimate of $9,853 does not include the removal of the damaged statue and fees for reinstalling the artwork after restoration is finished.

The statue of Martin Luther King Jr that stood at Freedom Corner in Springfield, Illinois.
The statue of Martin Luther King Jr that stood at Freedom Corner in Springfield, Illinois.(Mike Miletich)

Garcia is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. The 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for allegedly toppling the 300-pound Martin Luther King Jr. statue around 11 p.m. on Sep. 11. Secretary of State Police later found the statue on the ground around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Wright submitted a flash drive with eight files of digital evidence of the incident from the Springfield Police Department traffic cameras and Illinois Supreme Court videos on Sept. 26. The video also helped identify Garcia. Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker explained that the video files will not be released to the press while prosecutors use them as evidence for the court case.

Druker said the office doesn’t know of a motive behind the vandalism. The statue at Freedom Corner has come under scrutiny over the past few years for not properly depicting MLK. Many lawmakers and advocates want a new statue made with a more prominent role near the statehouse.

White has been very active in conversations with the House Statue and Monument Review Task Force. The 86-year-old announced in May of 2021 that he would personally put $5,000 towards a fund investing in a new MLK statue. White met King while playing basketball at Alabama State University. White also went to Rev. King’s church and participated in the Montgomery bus boycott with Rosa Parks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Country Music Star Reba has announced 14 additional spring tour dates.
Reba adds Vibrant Arena as stop on REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Big changes arrive later this week

Latest News

A third teenager charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy...
3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, from Andalusia Road to 92nd...
Rock Island asphalt preservation program to cause travel delays begins Wednesday
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder
Davenport Community School District logo
Davenport Community Schools system accessed by unauthorized user