KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28.

Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.

“We envision that the number of blankets received during the Rotary Blanket Drive could cover several acres if laid corner to corner – an image of “acres of warmth” to keep those less fortunate warmer during the cold winter months,” said Joe Campion, the Bettendorf Rotarian that created this effort.

The second blanket drive will run from Oct. 3 - Dec. 2, with multiple drop-off locations in the Quad Cities area.

According to the Rotary Club of Bettendorf, the goal this year is to collect more than 4,000 blankets. Which would double the amount donated in 2021.

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf said monetary donations are also accepted with every $8 being one blanket. Use the QR code and page for more information about the drive.

Public drop-off locations for new, or clean, gently-used blankets are the following:

Bettendorf Public Library - 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

Bettendorf Police Department – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Mediacom Village Shopping Center – 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport

Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping Bettendorf – 2501 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

All Scott County YMCAs – Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4th Steet, Davenport North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53rd Street, Davenport West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust Street, Davenport Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport



