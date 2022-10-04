Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man police say opened fire at Dixon High School in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday.

Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two charges, the judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time. He has to serve 85% or almost 26 years before he is eligible for parole.

Lee County Court records show Milby pleaded guilty on July 14, to aggravated discharge of a firearm towards a peace officer, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school building, a Class X felony.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed several other charges, including attempted murder.

On May 16, 2018, officers responded to the high school for reports of an active shooter. Then-Resource Officer Mark Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted Milby, who police say fired shots near the west gym.

Milby then left the school and ran; Dallas chased after him. The two exchanged gunfire and Milby was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Dallas was not injured.

Milby was found unfit to stand trial several times. In May 2021, Judge John Redington found him not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm against a peace officer, and aggravated discharge of a. Firearm at a school.

The judge also acquitted him of two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Redington ordered Milby to be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for up to two years to attain fitness. If Milby did not attain fitness within that time frame, prosecutors had the option to have him civilly committed for up to 80 years, the maximum sentence on the highest charge.

Court records show Redington found Milby fit to stand trial in October.

