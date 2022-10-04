Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront.

Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods as well as live music, fall-inspired beverages, a kids area, food trucks & more. Admission for all is free.

The very long list of participating vendors (with a little something for everyone) is at the Facebook event page here.

For more information, call the Muscatine Chamber at 563-263-8895.

