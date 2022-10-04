Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.

According to police, a single-witness said they heard several gunshots and that everyone involved left the area.

Officers searched the area and found the shell casings in the middle of the roadway near Jim’s Domino Lounge parking lot.

Police said they were later notified of a man in Rock Island with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police found the gunshot wound was from the shots fired incident at Jim’s Domino Lounge.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital, police said.

No suspects have been identified at this time, police said. Officers will interview more witnesses and watch surveillance during the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

