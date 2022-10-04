Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood.

TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street.

Residents are asked to avoid the area near the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we know more.

